Sargent Investment Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after buying an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $130.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.71. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

