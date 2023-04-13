Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in XPO by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in XPO during the first quarter valued at $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in XPO by 66.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

XPO Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:XPO opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.15. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $45.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at XPO

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.