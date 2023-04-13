Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $333,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Corning by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in Corning by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 812,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners raised its stake in Corning by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 55,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

