Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Boosted by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,922,000 after buying an additional 2,849,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 59.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Block by 2,858.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,283 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 24.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,777,000 after purchasing an additional 574,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $32,358,772.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $32,358,772.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,111 shares of company stock worth $22,980,775. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Block stock opened at $62.74 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
