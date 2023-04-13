Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $51.58 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $128.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.53.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.72.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

