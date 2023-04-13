Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 1,251 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 40.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,745 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 867,580 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1,442.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after purchasing an additional 781,609 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 744.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after buying an additional 776,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after buying an additional 753,405 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,920 shares of company stock worth $4,370,221 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

