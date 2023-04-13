Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 1,575 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,509,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 72,216 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on REXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

