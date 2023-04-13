National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $78.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About National Grid

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.63) to GBX 1,070 ($13.25) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.98) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,106.67.

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.