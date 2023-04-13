National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
National Grid Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $78.20.
About National Grid
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
