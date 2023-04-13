Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 210 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $3,688,671.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $51.98 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

