Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 32.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.37. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.