Naviter Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

