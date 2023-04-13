Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,200 RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $2,286,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 37.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 29.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period.

RIV opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.1278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.82%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

