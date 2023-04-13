Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.39. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.251 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

