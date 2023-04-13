Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,700 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Amarin by 67.6% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,720,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,255 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 281,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 31,918 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 921,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 36,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amarin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

Amarin Stock Down 4.2 %

Amarin Company Profile

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

