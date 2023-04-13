Summit Global Investments Invests $3.62 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $108.17 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $109.70. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

