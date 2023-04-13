Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.81 and a 200-day moving average of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $134.80.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

