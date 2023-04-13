Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

