Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $177,023,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,325 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,743 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 536.3% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,100 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.92 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

