Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

XOM stock opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $469.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

