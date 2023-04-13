SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 271.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 67,640,031 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,812,000. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,117,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,188,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,275,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,369,000 after purchasing an additional 909,474 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $52.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

