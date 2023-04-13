Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Fortis were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Fortis in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the third quarter worth about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in Fortis in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

NYSE:FTS opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Fortis had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.34%.

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

