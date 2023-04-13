P. Martin Paslick Sells 2,539 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

P. Martin Paslick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00.

HCA opened at $272.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.09. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Argus upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

