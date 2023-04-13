LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Cut to $228.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

LPLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.89.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA stock opened at $196.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.18 and a 200-day moving average of $228.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $165.47 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 48.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

