Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $343,000 Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 114.3% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 52.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,660,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,686,000 after acquiring an additional 574,239 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 454,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.21. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.