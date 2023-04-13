Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,820 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Atomera worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Atomera by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Insider Activity at Atomera

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,996 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $38,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,780.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,996 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $38,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,780.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,844 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $128,330. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atomera Profile

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

