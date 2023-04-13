Westside Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.01) million for the quarter.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

