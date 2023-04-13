Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 721 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 182,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 46,823 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS ICF opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

