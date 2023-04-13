Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3,672.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $135.00 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.40.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

