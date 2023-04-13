Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH stock opened at $250.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.92. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $263.57.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

