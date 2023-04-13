Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 27,400 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Pitney Bowes worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 59.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,500,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 86,786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

