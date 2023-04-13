Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,816 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 95,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $123.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.30. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

