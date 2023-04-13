Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 116.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.