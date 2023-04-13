Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,159 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 69,608 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

SPTM stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $55.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

