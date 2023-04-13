Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDNA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IDNA opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $34.66.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Company Profile

The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of global stocks involved in genomics, immunology, and bioengineering. IDNA was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.