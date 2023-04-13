Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 202 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

BCO stock opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 69.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

