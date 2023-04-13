Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,174 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,769,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,554,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HYD opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

