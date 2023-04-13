JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 13,300.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 26,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,076,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of BATS BBEU opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

