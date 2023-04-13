iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT opened at $106.89 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $124.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average is $102.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

