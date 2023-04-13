Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in General Mills by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.12.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $87.01 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

