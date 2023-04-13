Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUV. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $84.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

