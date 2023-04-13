OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.50

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63.
About OC Oerlikon
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OC Oerlikon (OERLF)
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Travel Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Oil Stocks Rebounding Off Multi-Month Lows
Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.