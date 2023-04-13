CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.80

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 1534947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPB. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 256,144 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

