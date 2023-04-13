Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.53

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.53 and last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Beach Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

Beach Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.2444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

