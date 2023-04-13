Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.61

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 26354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

