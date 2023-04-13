Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.13

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.
Universal Entertainment Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Entertainment (UETMF)
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Travel Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Oil Stocks Rebounding Off Multi-Month Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.