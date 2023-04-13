Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.39

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.
Tokuyama Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95.
About Tokuyama
Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokuyama (TKYMY)
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Travel Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Oil Stocks Rebounding Off Multi-Month Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.