Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.63 ($0.09). Approximately 22,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 31,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

Zambeef Products Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.33 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.

About Zambeef Products

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in the row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 12,257 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,750 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops.

Featured Stories

