Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Shares Up 4.4%

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) was up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.