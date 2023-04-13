Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.65 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). 159,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 287,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 million, a PE ratio of -194.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.27.

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.

