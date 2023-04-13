Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Trading Down 7.1%

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. 770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Century Financial Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79.

Century Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Century Financial’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Century Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.74%.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

